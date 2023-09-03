News
Pope praises Mongolia's ability to resolve religious conflicts
World News
2023-09-03 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pope praises Mongolia's ability to resolve religious conflicts
Pope Francis praised the ability of religions to resolve conflicts and promote peace on Sunday, during his final day in the Mongolian capital, where he is visiting in hopes of improving relations with neighboring China.
The Pope delivered his morning address, attended by leaders of major religions in Mongolia, at the Honorary Consulate within the low-lying mountains surrounding Ulaanbaatar, designed in the shape of the traditional Mongolian round dwelling called a "ger."
The audience included representatives from Christian, Buddhist, Shamanistic, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Russian Orthodox, Mormon, Baha'i, and other faiths.
Pope Francis stated, "Religious traditions, in their authenticity and diversity, represent enormous potential for good in serving society. If those responsible for nations opt for the path of encounter and dialogue with others, they will decisively contribute to ending the conflicts that continue to cause suffering to many peoples."
The Pope's visit to Mongolia, a newly democratized nation that guarantees religious freedom in its constitution, sends an implicit message to its neighbors, particularly officially atheist China, that spirituality does not pose a threat.
During his visit to the landlocked nation in Central Asia, Pope Francis appears not only interested in supporting one of the world's smallest Catholic communities but also seizing the opportunity of being on the doorstep of China to attempt to improve relations between the Vatican and Beijing.
While addressing an assembly of Catholic faithful at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral on Saturday, Pope Francis affirmed that "governments and secular institutions have nothing to fear from the Church's missionary outreach, since the Church does not follow a political agenda," without specifically mentioning China.
The ruling Communist Party in China, which imposes strict control over religious institutions, particularly Christianity, has long been wary of the Catholic Church.
Last year, the Vatican renewed an agreement with Beijing that allows both parties to make final decisions regarding the appointment of bishops in China.
Opponents of the agreement argue that it represents a dangerous concession in exchange for the opportunity for the Church to have a presence in the country.
Responding to a question about the Pope's apparent efforts to reconcile with Beijing, Bishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong told AFP in Ulaanbaatar that the message of the Supreme Pontiff is directed "to the world at large."
He added, "We have no real intention right now... for the Church to become political. This is important for us... otherwise, we lose our credibility as a body that talks about love and truth."
While describing himself as a "pilgrim for friendship," Pope Francis praised Mongolia during his visit, including its "people's respect for the delicate balance of the ecosystem."
He stressed that the traditions of Mongolia, with its roots in Shamanism and Buddhism, which emphasize living in harmony with nature, can help with "urgent efforts that can no longer be deferred" to protect and preserve the planet.
Moreover, he argued that religions play a crucial role in creating healthy societies when sectarian divisions do not "corrupt" them.
He continued, "They serve as a bulwark against the pernicious threat of corruption, which is a serious danger to the development of any human community."
Mongolia has suffered from corruption and environmental degradation for years, with air quality in its capital among the worst globally, while a corruption scandal sparked protests last year.
Large parts of the country also face desertification due to climate change, overgrazing, and mining.
Pope Francis emphasized the need for better environmental protection on Sunday.
AFP
