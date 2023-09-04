General Brice Oligui Nguema takes constitutional oath as ‘transitional president’ in Gabon

On Monday, General Brice Oligui Nguema took the constitutional oath as the "Transitional President" of Gabon, a position with an unspecified term. He pledged to establish "more democratic institutions" and organize "free elections" just five days after a coup ousted President Ali Bongo.



Since leading the military coup on Wednesday, Nguema has been seen daily, surrounded by senior officers from the army, gendarmerie, and police.



With the exception of a faction of former opposition members who still demand that power be handed over to civilians, specifically to their candidate who came second in the elections, Nguema appears to enjoy the support of the majority of citizens. They have been taking to the streets daily to express their support for the military, which they see as having "liberated them from the Bongo family."



The Bongo family has ruled this oil-rich, small country in Central Africa for over 55 years. While the nation is considered one of the wealthiest in Central Africa, its wealth remains concentrated in the hands of the ruling elite, accused by the opposition and coup leaders of "corruption" and "mismanagement."



Ali Bongo Ondimba (64 years old) was elected in 2009 following the death of his father, Omar, who had led the country for over 41 years.



AFP