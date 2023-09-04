News
Erdogan promises "very important" announcement after Putin meeting open to grain agreement
World News
2023-09-04 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Erdogan promises "very important" announcement after Putin meeting open to grain agreement
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Monday to make an announcement of "paramount importance" after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, which is expected to focus on reactivating the Ukrainian grain export agreement.
Upon his arrival in the Russian city overlooking the Black Sea, Erdogan stated, "I believe that the message we will convey during the press conference that will follow the meeting will be of paramount importance to the world, especially for the developing African countries."
The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in the summer of 2022, allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain through safe passages in the Black Sea. However, Russia terminated the agreement in July of the previous year, leading to increased tensions in the Black Sea region and growing concerns about food prices.
Putin informed his Turkish counterpart of his readiness to discuss the reactivation of the agreement, stating at the outset of the meeting, "I know that you intend to raise the issue of the grain agreement. We are open to discussions."
Previously, the Russian president argued that the terms of the agreement were not adhered to, particularly regarding allowing Russia to export fertilizers and agricultural products.
He believed that Western countries, which have imposed sanctions on Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sought to exploit the agreement for "political blackmail."
Since the termination of the agreement, the conflicting parties have escalated their attacks in the Black Sea. Moscow warned that it would consider any ship sailing from or to Ukraine as a potential military target.
Kyiv has generally relied on overland routes and shallow river ports, limiting the quantities of grain it can export.
However, it has also turned to a new route across the Black Sea, despite Russian threats. Ukraine announced this week that four additional cargo ships had sailed through this passage, avoiding international waters and remaining within the jurisdiction of NATO-affiliated countries. This makes the ships less vulnerable to potential Russian targeting.
