Niger reopens airspace after approximately one-month closure

The military regime stemming from Niger's coup announced on Monday the reopening of the country's airspace, which had been closed since August 6, as reported by Niger’s official news agency.



The land and air borders of Niger with its five neighboring countries were reopened on August 2 after being closed during the July 26 coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



The military regime stated that the airspace was fully closed again on August 6 "in the face of the threat of intervention emanating from neighboring countries," while West African nations opposed to the coup were considering the use of force to reinstate President Bazoum.



AFP