White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

The White House announced on Monday that the COVID-19 test result for the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, came back positive, while President Joe Biden's test result was negative.



According to her office, the 72-year-old First Lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms" and will remain at her residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Jill Biden had previously contracted the coronavirus a year ago.



The White House stated that President Biden, aged 80, underwent a COVID-19 test on Monday evening, which yielded a negative result. They added that he would continue to undergo regular testing and monitor for any symptoms.



In recent weeks, the United States has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions for treatment.





