White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

World News
2023-09-05 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

The White House announced on Monday that the COVID-19 test result for the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, came back positive, while President Joe Biden's test result was negative.

According to her office, the 72-year-old First Lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms" and will remain at her residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Jill Biden had previously contracted the coronavirus a year ago.

The White House stated that President Biden, aged 80, underwent a COVID-19 test on Monday evening, which yielded a negative result. They added that he would continue to undergo regular testing and monitor for any symptoms.

In recent weeks, the United States has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions for treatment.


AFP
 

World News

White House

US

First Lady

Jill Biden

Infected

Covid-19

Joe Biden

Symptoms

LBCI Next
Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington
China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-18

The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:03

Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un

LBCI
World News
04:19

UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa

LBCI
World News
03:47

Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington

LBCI
World News
03:16

China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More