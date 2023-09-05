Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un

World News
2023-09-05 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un

The Kremlin refrained from confirming a possible upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which American officials had anticipated. 

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, stated, "No, we cannot confirm that," in response to a question about whether Kim would meet Putin soon. He added, "We have nothing to say on this matter." 

AFP 
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Vladimir Putin

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:47

Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

LBCI
World News
2023-08-17

Washington sanctions entities linked to arms deals between Russia and North Korea

LBCI
World News
2023-08-06

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visits weapons factories

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:19

UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa

LBCI
World News
03:47

Kim Jong Un plans meeting with Putin in Russia for arms talks, according to Washington

LBCI
World News
03:22

White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

LBCI
World News
03:16

China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Calls for Transparency: New tax provision in 2024 Budget raises concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More