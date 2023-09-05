News
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un
World News
2023-09-05 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The Kremlin refrained from confirming a possible upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which American officials had anticipated.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, stated, "No, we cannot confirm that," in response to a question about whether Kim would meet Putin soon. He added, "We have nothing to say on this matter."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
