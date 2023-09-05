News
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
World News
2023-09-05 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Attack by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso Claims Lives of 53 Soldiers and Support Personnel
Seventeen soldiers and 36 Burkina Faso army support personnel were killed in an attack attributed to jihadists in the north of the country, according to a statement by the military high command on Tuesday.
The statement indicated that "17 soldiers and 36 volunteers defending the nation were killed" on Monday. It added that the unit that came under attack was stationed in Koumbri, in the Yatenga province, to allow the return of "residents" who had "left the area more than two years ago" after being displaced by jihadists.
It also mentioned that "thirty wounded were evacuated and are being cared for.”
AFP
World News
Burkina Faso
Attack
