Leaders of the EAC extend mission of DR Congo's regional military force
World News
2023-09-06 | 02:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Leaders of the EAC extend mission of DR Congo's regional military force
Leaders of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed on Tuesday to extend the mandate of the regional military force deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to quell violence in the troubled country.
The East African Community, comprising seven member states, initially dispatched their troops to the DRC in November of the previous year in response to the resurgence of the rebel group known as the "ADF" (Allied Democratic Forces).
A statement issued by the East African Community following a summit in Nairobi on Tuesday revealed that the heads of state of the member nations agreed to extend the authorization of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo until December 8th, pending the release of an assessment report.
Doubts had arisen regarding the fate of the military force after it faced criticism from the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi. However, the East African Community decided in June to maintain the troops in the region for another three months.
The eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo, known for their rich mineral resources, have been plagued by dozens of armed groups, many of which trace their origins back to regional conflicts that erupted in the 1990s and early 2000s.
The ADF, led by Tutsi tribal militias, gained control over vast territories in North Kivu towards the end of 2021 after years of laying down their arms.
The regional military force of the East African Community managed to regain control over some areas that were previously occupied by the ADF. However, they have so far been unsuccessful in quelling the rebellion entirely.
The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused its smaller neighbor, Rwanda, which is a member of the East African Community, of supporting the rebels, a claim vehemently denied by Kigali.
Nevertheless, the United States, along with several other Western countries and independent experts from the United Nations, have concluded that Rwanda does provide support to the rebels.
AFP
