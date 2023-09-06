Britain intends to classify Russian Wagner Group as a "terrorist organization"

Britain is set to ban the Russian mercenary group Wagner, designating it as a terrorist organization, according to reports citing Home Secretary Suella Braverman.



A report in the Daily Mail stated that Britain intends to classify the Wagner group as a "proscribed" organization under counter-terrorism laws, placing it on par with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.



Braverman was quoted by the newspaper as saying, "Wagner is a violent and destructive organization acting as a military tool for Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, abroad."



She added, "While Putin's regime decides what to do with the monster it has created, Wagner's destabilizing activities continue to serve the Kremlin's political objectives."



Under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000, the Home Secretary has the authority to proscribe any organization she believes is involved in terrorism, and supporting a proscribed group becomes a criminal offense for individuals and companies.



Braverman accused Wagner, as reported by the Daily Mail, of being involved in "plunder, torture, and savage killing," noting that the group's activities in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa "pose a threat to global security."



She stated, "That's why we are banning this terrorist organization and continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia."



Reports indicate that a draft order to proscribe the Wagner group under the law will be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.



Back in July, Britain imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and a company for their links to the Russian group's activities in Africa, accusing them of committing crimes, including murder and torture, in several countries, including Mali, the Central African Republic, and Sudan.



Britain had previously imposed sanctions on Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner, who was killed last month in a plane crash, along with several other top leaders of the group.





AFP