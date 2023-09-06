Chinese Premier urges major powers to prevent new 'cold war'

World News
2023-09-06 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chinese Premier urges major powers to prevent new &#39;cold war&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Chinese Premier urges major powers to prevent new 'cold war'

China's Premier Li Qiang stated during a meeting with leaders from Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries in Indonesia on Wednesday that major powers should oppose the concept of confrontation and "prevent a new cold war." 

He emphasized during the ASEAN Summit, "Differences may arise between countries due to misunderstandings, conflicting interests, or foreign interventions. To keep these differences under control, it is crucial at present to refrain from aligning with a particular camp, oppose confrontation between blocs, and prevent a new cold war." 

AFP 
 

World News

China

Li Qiang

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Cold War

ASEAN Summit

LBCI Next
Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid
Britain intends to classify Russian Wagner Group as a "terrorist organization"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-29

China confirms ‘maintaining safety’ of foreigners following Japanese complaints

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-24

China suspends imports of Japanese seafood products

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-18

The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:44

New Delhi prepares for G20 summit

LBCI
World News
05:05

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
World News
04:53

Guterres: Climate collapse has begun

LBCI
World News
04:43

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02

Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More