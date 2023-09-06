Chinese Premier urges major powers to prevent new 'cold war'

China's Premier Li Qiang stated during a meeting with leaders from Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries in Indonesia on Wednesday that major powers should oppose the concept of confrontation and "prevent a new cold war."



He emphasized during the ASEAN Summit, "Differences may arise between countries due to misunderstandings, conflicting interests, or foreign interventions. To keep these differences under control, it is crucial at present to refrain from aligning with a particular camp, oppose confrontation between blocs, and prevent a new cold war."



AFP