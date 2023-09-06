Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Wednesday, during which he will announce over one billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.



A senior official at the US State Department, during the trip to Kyiv, stated, "We expect the Secretary of State to announce new US funding for Ukraine of over one billion dollars." This marks Blinken's fourth visit since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.



AFP



