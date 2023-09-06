Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

World News
2023-09-06 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

United States President Joe Biden is heading to India to participate in the G20 summit over the weekend, aiming to strengthen Washington's alliances within the sharply divided coalition as China and Russia's leaders are absent.

Disagreements over the Russian war in Ukraine, gradual fossil fuel phase-out, and debt restructuring are expected to dominate the talks, with little likelihood of reaching any agreements during the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

Biden will discuss a "collective effort to address global issues," including climate change and "mitigating the economic and social consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine," according to U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan ahead of the summit.

The second-largest economic power in the world, China, will be absent from the meeting amid escalating trade and geopolitical tensions with the United States. India, which shares long-disputed borders with China, hosts the summit.

China is also displeased with India's membership in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an alliance consisting of Australia, Japan, the United States, and India, seen as an attempt to contain its influence in Asia.

China has not provided any explanation for President Xi Jinping's absence from the summit, merely confirming that Prime Minister Li Keqiang will join leaders from major global economies, which contribute to about 85% of the world's GDP and greenhouse gas emissions.

The ongoing war in Ukraine will also cast a shadow over the event, as Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing him.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest on charges of committing a war crime related to the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, allegations the Kremlin insists are "baseless."

German government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner said, "As long as Russia does not put an end to this war, matters cannot return to normal."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told India's NDTV network that the global crises facing the bloc are "much more difficult, much more complicated, and much more worrying than they were a long time ago."

India, which recently celebrated its establishment as a space power by sending a mission to the moon in August, frames its hosting of the G20 summit as a historic moment in its transformation into a global player.



AFP
 

World News

Joe Biden

G20

Summit

Absence

Russian

Chinese

Counterparts

LBCI Next
New Delhi prepares for G20 summit
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-31

Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India

LBCI
World News
06:44

New Delhi prepares for G20 summit

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

Biden will call for reform of IMF, World Bank at G20 summit

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:44

New Delhi prepares for G20 summit

LBCI
World News
04:53

Guterres: Climate collapse has begun

LBCI
World News
04:43

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv, announces over one billion dollars in aid

LBCI
World News
04:30

Chinese Premier urges major powers to prevent new 'cold war'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanon Grants 3D Seismic Survey License to Bright Skies and GeoEx for Exploration in Block 8

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-02

Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanon's LGBTI rights 'under siege:' Coalition calls for immediate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

The Border Control Challenge: Struggling to Curb Syrian Smuggling Waves

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More