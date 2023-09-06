N. Korea ‘will pay price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons: White House

World News
2023-09-06 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
N. Korea ‘will pay price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
N. Korea ‘will pay price’ if it supplies Russia with weapons: White House

A senior official in the White House warned on Tuesday that North Korea would face consequences if it supplied Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine. 

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, "They will pay a price for this in the international community."
 

World News

White House

North korea

North Korean

LBCI Next
UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization
New Delhi prepares for G20 summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Crashed North Korean spy satellite had 'no military utility': Seoul

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

LBCI
World News
2023-09-02

North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action

LBCI
World News
08:44

UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
06:44

New Delhi prepares for G20 summit

LBCI
World News
05:05

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-13

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-12

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More