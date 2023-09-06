UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization

2023-09-06 | 08:44
UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization

The British government announced on Wednesday its intention to designate Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, rendering membership or support for it illegal.

According to a forthcoming draft order to be presented in parliament, the assets of Wagner Group can be classified as terrorist property and subject to seizure, as stated by the Ministry of Interior.
 

World News

UK

Parliament

Russia

Wagner

