Crossing between Pakistan, Afghanistan closed due to border guards' clashes
World News
2023-09-06 | 13:18
Crossing between Pakistan, Afghanistan closed due to border guards' clashes
Armed clashes erupted between Pakistani border security forces and their Afghan counterparts, according to officials, leading to the closure of some of the busiest border crossings and disrupting trade between the two countries.
A Pakistani official stated, "It is unclear who fired the shots, but we came under fire from both light and heavy weapons, including mortar shells," which resulted in the injury of one of the Pakistani border security personnel.
World News
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Border
Clash
