Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday that he intends to visit Beijing later this year, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta.



This announcement comes at a time when Beijing and Canberra are seeking to stabilize their relations after two years of tension over political and economic issues.

Albanese confirmed, in statements to the press, that he received an invitation from President Xi Jinping to visit China, and he stated, "I will visit China later this year at a mutually agreed-upon date."

AFP