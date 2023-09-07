High-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary CelebrationsHigh-Level Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea for State Founding Anniversary Celebrations

Official North Korean media reported on Thursday that a high-level Chinese delegation will visit the country this week to participate in celebrations marking the founding anniversary of the state.

Pyongyang celebrates its founding on September 9th, marking the 75th anniversary of the country's establishment. The nuclear-armed state had earlier indicated that it would hold a military parade for this occasion.

The official Central News Agency in North Korea stated that a delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong "will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to participate in the 75th birthday celebrations of the country."

It added that the visit was made "upon the invitation" of the North Korean party and government.