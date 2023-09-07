Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin

World News
2023-09-07 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin does not intend to deliver a video address during the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi this weekend.

This meeting takes place amid deepening tensions between Moscow and the West due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a situation that was glaringly evident during last year's Bali summit.

In response to a question about whether Putin would give a separate video speech, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "No, there are no plans for that."

He further noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will lead the Russian delegation at the summit, will handle "all the work."

Last month, Putin deputized his foreign minister to attend a BRICS group meeting in Johannesburg, following controversy over whether South Africa would need to arrest the Russian president based on a memorandum issued by the International Criminal Court.

During the BRICS meeting, Putin delivered a video address, in which he placed responsibility for the war in Ukraine on the West.

Putin's invitations to attend international conferences and summits often draw ire from some Western countries, who describe him as "isolated" due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

It is likely that deep-seated disagreements over the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, gradual fossil fuel phase-out, and debt restructuring will hinder any agreements that may be reached at the New Delhi summit, which is set to span two days.

Additionally, the absence of China's President Xi Jinping, the second-largest economic power in the world, is noteworthy given the escalating trade and geopolitical tensions between China and both the United States and India, which share disputed borders with China.


AFP
 

World News

Putin

Speech

Video

G20

Summit

Kremlin

Russia

LBCI Next
Australian Prime Minister Plans Visit to China Before Year's End
Zelenskiy warns of 'difficult winter' awaiting Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Kremlin says It cannot confirm summit between Putin, Kim Jong Un

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

LBCI
World News
10:05

Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
World News
10:05

Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India

LBCI
World News
09:21

"Unprecedented" child migration in Latin America: UNICEF

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Strengthening energy partnerships: Lebanon and Iraq sign two key memoranda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanon's Presidential Strategy Shift: High-Level Meetings and Political Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More