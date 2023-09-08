Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion after visiting the basement of a school in northern Ukraine where villagers were held in inhumane conditions.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion after visiting the basement of a school in northern Ukraine where villagers were held in inhumane conditions.



Blinken, after touring the labyrinth of basements where Russian soldiers had detained almost all the residents of the village of Yahidne, said, "We have heard stories like those that happened in this building." He added during his visit to the Chernihiv region, "But through this, we also see an unbelievable strength, which is the exceptional resilience of the Ukrainian people."

AFP