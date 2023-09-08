News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians
World News
2023-09-08 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion after visiting the basement of a school in northern Ukraine where villagers were held in inhumane conditions.
Blinken, after touring the labyrinth of basements where Russian soldiers had detained almost all the residents of the village of Yahidne, said, "We have heard stories like those that happened in this building." He added during his visit to the Chernihiv region, "But through this, we also see an unbelievable strength, which is the exceptional resilience of the Ukrainian people."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion after visiting the basement of a school in northern Ukraine where villagers were held in inhumane conditions.
Blinken, after touring the labyrinth of basements where Russian soldiers had detained almost all the residents of the village of Yahidne, said, "We have heard stories like those that happened in this building." He added during his visit to the Chernihiv region, "But through this, we also see an unbelievable strength, which is the exceptional resilience of the Ukrainian people."
AFP
World News
US
Ukraine
Blinken
Russia
Next
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million
French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-05
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-09-05
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
0
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
0
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:01
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million
World News
03:01
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million
0
World News
14:23
French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools
World News
14:23
French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
2
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
3
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
Lebanon News
06:35
Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism
4
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
Lebanon Economy
07:45
The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More