US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million

The United States announced on Thursday new military assistance worth $600 million for Ukraine, including equipment for mine clearance and various types of ammunition.



The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) stated in a press release that this aid aims to meet "Ukraine's needs on the battlefield" and demonstrates "steadfast support" for the United States.



However, this new assistance will not be immediately available in the field, as it falls within the framework of the security assistance program for Ukraine, through which Washington provides equipment to this country through its defense industry or its partners rather than directly withdrawing it from its inventory.



This announcement comes a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed assistance to Kyiv worth $1 billion, including the supply of 120mm depleted uranium ammunition designed for American Abrams tanks promised by Washington to Kyiv.



The United States leads an international alliance to support Ukraine and has pledged more than $43 billion in military aid to Kyiv since the start of the conflict in February 2022.



AFP