US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million

World News
2023-09-08 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million

The United States announced on Thursday new military assistance worth $600 million for Ukraine, including equipment for mine clearance and various types of ammunition. 

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) stated in a press release that this aid aims to meet "Ukraine's needs on the battlefield" and demonstrates "steadfast support" for the United States. 

However, this new assistance will not be immediately available in the field, as it falls within the framework of the security assistance program for Ukraine, through which Washington provides equipment to this country through its defense industry or its partners rather than directly withdrawing it from its inventory. 

This announcement comes a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed assistance to Kyiv worth $1 billion, including the supply of 120mm depleted uranium ammunition designed for American Abrams tanks promised by Washington to Kyiv. 

The United States leads an international alliance to support Ukraine and has pledged more than $43 billion in military aid to Kyiv since the start of the conflict in February 2022. 

AFP 
 

World News

United States

Military

Assistance

Ukraine

Equipment

Ammunition

Antony Blinken

Kyiv

Washington

Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Washington delivers cluster bombs to Ukraine's military

LBCI
World News
2023-09-07

Washington Announces $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-31

US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time

LBCI
World News
2023-08-30

Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:01

Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians

LBCI
World News
14:23

French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-19

MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01

PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More