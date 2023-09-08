News
The Philippines condemns ‘illegal’ actions by Chinese ships in South China Sea
World News
2023-09-08 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The Philippines condemns ‘illegal’ actions by Chinese ships in South China Sea
On Friday, the Philippines strongly condemned the "illegal" actions of Chinese ships in the South China Sea, following alleged interference by these ships in a resupply mission.
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, comprising key Philippine government agencies, stated that it "vehemently condemns the unlawful, aggressive, and destabilizing behavior" of Chinese coastguards and their ships in these waters.
AFP
World News
China
Philippines
Chinese
Ships
South China Sea
Next
Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet
US announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $600 million
Previous
