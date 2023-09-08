Suicide attack targets military camp in Gao, Northern Mali, no casualty count yet

On Friday, a suicide operation targeted a military camp in Gao (north), a day after attacks attributed to jihadists resulted in the deaths of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers in the north of the country, according to the army.



The army, in a brief statement on social media, reported that a "complex" attack occurred in the airport area, indicating that it was carried out using various means. The army has not provided a casualty count for the attack, stating that "response and assessment are ongoing."



AFP