Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict

World News
2023-09-08
Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict
2min
Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict

Cuba has arrested 17 individuals suspected of having links to a Russian network recruiting individuals to participate in the Ukraine conflict, according to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior on Thursday. 

The Cuban government announced on Monday that it is working to dismantle a "trafficking network" operating from Russia, recruiting Cubans to participate in "military operations in Ukraine," and that criminal pursuits have been initiated against the individuals involved. 

Cesar Rodriguez, who is heading the investigation, stated in remarks broadcasted on official television, "So far, 17 individuals have been arrested," without disclosing their nationalities. 

It is suspected that one of the detainees is the "organizer of these activities," while two others are suspected recruiters. 

The Attorney General's Office said judicial authorities were considering charges of "human trafficking, mercenary [recruitment and] hostile acts in a foreign state," which could carry sentences of up to 30 years in jail, life imprisonment or even the death penalty. 

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez affirmed on Monday in a message posted on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter) that the Cuban government is "acting in accordance with the law" to confront these activities. 

A father of two young men who were recruited through this network said in statements to official television that one of his sons left Cuba in July, while the other is still on the island and under investigation. 

Last week, America TeVe newspaper published testimonies from two teenagers who claimed they were lured through an advertisement on Facebook to work in construction in Ukraine with the Russian army. 

One of them, a 19-year-old, said in a video posted on the newspaper's website, "Help us, please try to get us out of here as soon as possible because we are scared." 

Moscow and Havana have strengthened their diplomatic relations since last year. 

AFP 
 

