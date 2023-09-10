Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000

World News
2023-09-10 | 01:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to more than two thousand, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry announced in a statement that "as of 10:00 PM, the number of deaths caused by the earthquake has reached 2,012, with 2,059 injuries, including 1,404 in critical condition."
 

World News

Morocco

Earthquake

LBCI Next
UK parliament researcher arrested over China spying
Former British Soldier Who Escaped London Prison Arrested After Nationwide Manhunt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:17

Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv

LBCI
World News
01:48

UK parliament researcher arrested over China spying

LBCI
World News
10:06

Former British Soldier Who Escaped London Prison Arrested After Nationwide Manhunt

LBCI
World News
09:55

The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
World News
03:17

Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:18

India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More