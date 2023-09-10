News
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
World News
2023-09-10 | 01:09
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to more than two thousand, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The ministry announced in a statement that "as of 10:00 PM, the number of deaths caused by the earthquake has reached 2,012, with 2,059 injuries, including 1,404 in critical condition."
World News
Morocco
Earthquake
