Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv
World News
2023-09-10 | 03:17
0
min
Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv
Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than twenty Russian drones targeting Kyiv early Sunday, reporting one casualty due to falling debris.
The military administration in Kyiv clarified that "unmanned aerial vehicles entered the capital in groups from various directions," and they confirmed that the air defense forces managed to destroy more than twenty hostile drones.
World News
Russia
Russian
Drone
Ukraine
Attack
War
