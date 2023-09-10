Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv

2023-09-10 | 03:17
Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv
Downing of more than 20 Russian drones targeting Kyiv

Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than twenty Russian drones targeting Kyiv early Sunday, reporting one casualty due to falling debris.

The military administration in Kyiv clarified that "unmanned aerial vehicles entered the capital in groups from various directions," and they confirmed that the air defense forces managed to destroy more than twenty hostile drones.
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Drone

Ukraine

Attack

War

