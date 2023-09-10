News
Morocco earthquake: Spain sends paramedics and France confirm readiness to help
World News
2023-09-10 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Morocco earthquake: Spain sends paramedics and France confirm readiness to help
Spain announced on Sunday the dispatch of a team of 56 paramedics to Morocco to support local authorities in search and rescue operations following the earthquake that claimed over two thousand lives. France also expressed its readiness to assist whenever Rabat deems it necessary.
The Spanish Ministry of Interior, through "X," announced the departure of a military plane from the Saragossa base in the north of the country, heading to Marrakech "to assist in search and rescue operations for survivors of the devastating earthquake that hit the neighboring country."
These individuals belong to the military emergency unit tasked with aiding in search and rescue efforts. This unit is a branch of the armed forces formed to provide rapid intervention in emergency situations such as forest fires, floods, and earthquakes.
Spain had previously sent a team from this unit to Turkey in February following the destructive earthquake that struck regions in Turkey and neighboring Syria. They assisted in rescuing six individuals, including a mother and her children, as confirmed by the Spanish Ministry of Defense.
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares earlier stated that the aid provided by Madrid "reflects Spanish solidarity and the sense of friendship that binds the Spanish people with the Moroccan people." He noted that he received a call from Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on Sunday requesting assistance.
The Spanish minister affirmed that Madrid would provide "assistance as needed by Morocco, beginning with search and rescue teams because finding as many survivors as possible is an urgent matter. When the time comes for reconstruction, Spanish assistance will also be ready."
Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his country's readiness to help Morocco, during the concluding statements of the G20 summit in New Delhi.
He stated, "We have mobilized all technical and security teams so that we can intervene when the Moroccan authorities find it helpful."
He emphasized that the Moroccan authorities "know precisely what we can provide, its nature, and the timing of it." He assured that "when this assistance is requested, we are prepared."
In New Delhi, Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Galle Othman, who is currently presiding over the African Union, signed a joint statement pledging to "provide all necessary assistance for the immediate needs and reconstruction efforts."
They stated, "To this end, we are marshaling all of our technical and financial resources and coordinated assistance to help the Moroccan people overcome this terrible tragedy."
Meanwhile, a team of volunteer French rescuers arrived in Morocco early Sunday to participate in rescue operations near Marrakech, according to local French authorities.
The team comprises four specialists in rescue, support, and search operations, along with a nurse and a specialized trainer accompanied by a search dog. The mission, originating from Lyon in central France, carried approximately 300 kilograms of equipment.
The violent earthquake that occurred late Friday night claimed the lives of more than two thousand people, according to official figures that are expected to rise as search operations continue.
The earthquake, which struck late Friday night, measured 7 on the Richter scale, according to the Moroccan Center for Scientific and Technical Research (6.8 according to the US Geological Survey), making it the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the kingdom.
On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Interior announced that it resulted in 2,012 fatalities and 2,059 injuries, including 1,404 individuals in critical condition.
AQFP
World News
Middle East News
Morocco
Earthquake
Spain
Paramedics
France
Readiness
Help
