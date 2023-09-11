News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Car Park Drift
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil
World News
2023-09-11 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil
On Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reversed his assurance that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he attended the G20 Summit to be hosted by Rio de Janeiro next year, emphasizing that the decision ultimately rests with the judiciary.
Putin was conspicuously absent from the recent G20 Summit held in New Delhi last weekend, avoiding any potential arrest under an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant related to charges of war crimes in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children during the conflict.
While Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC, Lula's statement raised eyebrows when he asserted that Putin would not be detained if he attended the 2024 summit in Rio de Janeiro.
During an interview broadcast on Saturday by the Indian television channel "Firstpost," Lula stated that Putin would be invited to the summit in Brazil, adding, "If I were the President of Brazil and he came to Brazil, there would be no reason to arrest him."
However, Lula backtracked on this unequivocal statement on Monday, telling reporters, "I don't know if the Brazilian judicial system will detain him. The decision rests with the judiciary, not the government."
Putin has been conspicuously absent from international meetings in recent months, including the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. During these summits, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia.
Despite India's non-signatory status to the Rome Statute, Putin's absence from the New Delhi summit allowed India to avoid any potential diplomatic dilemma arising from his arrest.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March, accusing him of war crimes during the conflict that began in February 2022. The Kremlin has denied the ICC's allegations, stating that the arrest warrant against the Russian President is "invalid."
During the recent G20 summit in India, the group issued a statement avoiding condemning Moscow over the war in Ukraine but called on all nations to refrain from using force to acquire territory.
Rio de Janeiro is set to host the next G20 summit in November 2024. Lula expressed hope that "the war will be over" by that time but questioned the utility of Brazil's signing onto the ICC system, noting, "Emerging nations often sign things that end up harming them. I don't want to know why we are signatories, but the United States, Russia, India, and China are not."
However, he clarified that this does not mean he intends to withdraw Brazil from the ICC system.
AFP
World News
Lula
Putin
Arrested
Brazil
Russia
G20
Summit
Next
Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-07
Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin
World News
2023-09-07
Putin will not deliver a speech via video at the G20 summit: Kremlin
0
World News
2023-09-06
Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts
World News
2023-09-06
Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts
0
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:42
Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii
World News
06:42
Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii
0
World News
02:13
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
World News
02:13
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-09
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Middle East News
2023-09-09
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
0
Middle East News
07:18
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
Middle East News
07:18
Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq
0
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01
The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01
The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
3
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
4
Press Highlights
01:16
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
Press Highlights
01:16
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
5
Press Highlights
01:50
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
Press Highlights
01:50
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
8
Press Highlights
02:41
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Press Highlights
02:41
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More