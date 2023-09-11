Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted once more in the Hawaiian archipelago on Sunday, ejecting volcanic lava that soared over 20 meters, as reported by the Hawaii Volcano Observatory within the US Geological Survey.



The eruption began at approximately 3:15 PM on Sunday (01:15 GMT on Monday), with the observatory noting that the volcano was preceded by a powerful seismic period.



This marks the third eruption of the volcano this year, following previous eruptions in January and June.



While residential areas are far from the volcano, Hawaii's emergency services have cautioned about volcanic gases, particularly sulfur dioxide, which can irritate eyes, the respiratory system, and impact residents, crops, and livestock.



The US Geological Survey, on its "X" platform, warned, "At this stage, volcanic activity at Kilauea is limited to the summit and does not pose a threat to the population. However, emissions from the eruption contain particles and gases that could cause respiratory issues."



Live images broadcasted on the agency's website revealed volcanic lava emanating from multiple cracks in the volcano's vent.



Kilauea, often referred to as a "shield" volcano due to its flattened profile, is smaller but more active than its neighboring Mauna Loa volcano. It remained in a state of near-continuous eruption between 1983 and 2019 and is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian archipelago.







