Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii

World News
2023-09-11 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kilauea Volcano erupts for the third time this year in Hawaii

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted once more in the Hawaiian archipelago on Sunday, ejecting volcanic lava that soared over 20 meters, as reported by the Hawaii Volcano Observatory within the US Geological Survey.

The eruption began at approximately 3:15 PM on Sunday (01:15 GMT on Monday), with the observatory noting that the volcano was preceded by a powerful seismic period.

This marks the third eruption of the volcano this year, following previous eruptions in January and June.

While residential areas are far from the volcano, Hawaii's emergency services have cautioned about volcanic gases, particularly sulfur dioxide, which can irritate eyes, the respiratory system, and impact residents, crops, and livestock.

The US Geological Survey, on its "X" platform, warned, "At this stage, volcanic activity at Kilauea is limited to the summit and does not pose a threat to the population. However, emissions from the eruption contain particles and gases that could cause respiratory issues."

Live images broadcasted on the agency's website revealed volcanic lava emanating from multiple cracks in the volcano's vent.

Kilauea, often referred to as a "shield" volcano due to its flattened profile, is smaller but more active than its neighboring Mauna Loa volcano. It remained in a state of near-continuous eruption between 1983 and 2019 and is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian archipelago.



AFP
 

World News

Kilauea

Volcano

Erupt

Hawaii

US

Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake

LBCI
World News
10:07

The Niger Army accuses France of deploying troops in preparation for a "military intervention"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:00

Lula affirmed that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil

LBCI
World News
02:13

Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
07:18

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01

The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More