Saudi Arabia and India sign 20 cooperation agreements

2023-09-11 | 06:57
Saudi Arabia and India sign 20 cooperation agreements
Saudi Arabia and India sign 20 cooperation agreements

In India, there was a Saudi-Indian meeting where the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, met with the Indian Prime Minister. 

They signed 20 agreements of economic, trade, banking, and technological cooperation between the two countries as part of their efforts to strengthen their common ties.
 

