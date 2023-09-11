News
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
World News
2023-09-11 | 09:07
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticized on Monday the "lack of international concern," especially regarding the increasing deaths of migrants, particularly through drowning at sea.
Türk expressed shock before the United Nations Human Rights Council at the indifference toward the rising number of migrant fatalities.
World News
UN
Deaths
Migrant
Next
Morocco races to find survivors after devastating earthquake
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
Previous
