UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths

2023-09-11 | 09:07
UN criticizes 'lack of concern' regarding increase in migrant deaths
UN criticizes ‘lack of concern’ regarding increase in migrant deaths

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticized on Monday the "lack of international concern," especially regarding the increasing deaths of migrants, particularly through drowning at sea.

Türk expressed shock before the United Nations Human Rights Council at the indifference toward the rising number of migrant fatalities.
 

