Train carrying N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un enters Russia territory

World News
2023-09-12 | 03:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Train carrying N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un enters Russia territory
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Train carrying N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un enters Russia territory

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday that the train of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has entered Russian territory, where he is scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Russia

Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:54

Sources to LBCI: Le Drian assured President Berri of his support for his dialogue initiative and stressed to Berri the importance of dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati

LBCI
World News
03:50

Train carrying N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un enters Russia territory

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:41

Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system

LBCI
World News
14:05

Death toll from Morocco earthquake jumps to 2,681

LBCI
World News
13:33

Germany is ‘wasting time’ in the decision to deliver the missiles

LBCI
World News
12:08

IAEA expresses regret for ‘disregard’ in dealing with Iran nuclear file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Le Drian's endorsement: Support for Berri's dialogue initiative: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-13

Iraq lifts ban on Telegram app

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:54

Sources to LBCI: Le Drian assured President Berri of his support for his dialogue initiative and stressed to Berri the importance of dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:51

Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:18

Three earthquakes strike northern Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire agreement reached in Ain Al-Hilweh camp: Will it hold?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More