North Korea Launches "Unspecified Ballistic Missile" : Seoul

North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military, in a new missile test that coincided with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul stated, "North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," using the Korean name for the Sea of Japan.



Tokyo confirmed the North Korean missile test and reported that Japan's coast guard had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang, not just one.

AFP