Putin and Kim Arrive at Russia's Vostochny Space Base for Talks

2023-09-13 | 02:04
Putin and Kim Arrive at Russia&#39;s Vostochny Space Base for Talks
Putin and Kim Arrive at Russia's Vostochny Space Base for Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at the Vostochny space base in the far east of Russia, according to Russian news agencies on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal.
The two leaders shook hands at the base, as shown in a video broadcast by the Kremlin.
They will hold talks on "trade relations" and "international affairs" at the space base, according to Russian news agencies.
Washington believes the talks could result in an arms deal to support the Russian attack in Ukraine.
 
 
AFP

