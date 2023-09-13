News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump accusations at center of Biden impeachment inquiry
World News
2023-09-13 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump accusations at center of Biden impeachment inquiry
In 2019, Congress voted to impeach Donald Trump for pressuring Ukraine in a failed attempt to obtain damaging information about his then-presidential election rival, Joe Biden.
Four years later, Republicans are moving to impeach current President Biden, citing information they claim to have sought, similar to what Trump was pursuing. As Vice President, Biden's son Hunter engaged in business dealings, which are now under scrutiny.
On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that he would order an investigation with the aim of impeaching the Democratic President—a move that Trump and his right-wing supporters in Congress have been demanding for months.
While Trump's actions supporting his impeachment were well-documented, Democrats and even some Republicans insist that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (one of the leading Republicans spearheading the investigation) lacks evidence of wrongdoing by Biden so far.
Comer accuses the "Biden family," without explicitly naming the President, and its "associates" of receiving over $20 million from foreign entities.
While Hunter Biden established business relationships in China, Kazakhstan, Romania, and other countries, McCarthy's announcement linked to the investigation focused on his dealings with the Ukrainian energy company "Burisma."
Hunter took on the role of a board member for "Burisma" in early 2014 when his father was the Vice President during the Obama administration and overseeing US policy towards Kiev.
The owner of "Burisma" was Mykola Zlochevsky, an oligarch with corruption allegations both inside and outside Ukraine.
Although Hunter Biden was a law school graduate with some business and financial experience, it was not clear what he could bring to "Burisma" in exchange for an annual salary of one million dollars.
In 2014, Ukrainians took to the streets and ousted the Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovych.
That same year, Ukraine faced a deep economic crisis and was on the brink of defaulting on its debts, seeking international assistance.
However, the International Monetary Fund refused to provide new financing, while Washington froze a billion-dollar loan guarantee until the newly elected President, Petro Poroshenko, took action against corruption.
In meetings with Poroshenko in December 2015 and January 2016, Biden stated that progress on financial support would not occur until Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, suspected of protecting corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs, including Zlochevsky, was dismissed.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Accusations
Center
Joe Biden
Impeachment
Inquiry
President
US
Next
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-28
US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
World News
2023-08-28
US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
0
World News
2023-07-10
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
World News
2023-07-10
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
0
World News
06:58
Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal
World News
06:58
Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal
0
World News
06:43
Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"
World News
06:43
Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"
0
World News
03:55
Kim confirms North Korea will prioritize its relations with Russia, 'at the top of the list'
World News
03:55
Kim confirms North Korea will prioritize its relations with Russia, 'at the top of the list'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Former Minister Raed Khoury urges restructuring banks, collaboration with IMF
0
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
World News
10:47
Ukraine exports grains through Croatia
0
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
2
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
4
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
5
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
Lebanon News
02:52
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
6
Lebanon News
03:28
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
Lebanon News
03:28
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Cracking Down on Clandestine Syrian Entry into Lebanon: Challenges and Solutions
8
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More