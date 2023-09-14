News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris announces release of French detainee in Niger
World News
2023-09-14 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paris announces release of French detainee in Niger
France announced on Thursday the release of the French citizen Stephane Jullien, who was detained by the Nigerien security forces on September 8th.
The spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, stated that "Stephane Jullien has been released," without providing further details.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the detention of Jullien and called for his "immediate release," without specifying the circumstances of his arrest.
A diplomatic source informed Agence France-Presse on Thursday that Jullien was released on Wednesday evening.
Jullien served as a representative for French expatriates at the French embassy and consulates in Niger.
Relations between Niger and France deteriorated rapidly after the coup on July 26th, which removed President Mohamed Bazoum, a French ally.
Paris, which deploys around 1,500 soldiers in Niger as part of France's broader war against jihadists in the Sahel region, alongside Bazoum, deemed the military authorities that emerged from the coup as illegitimate.
AFP
World News
France
French
Citizen
Detainee
Niger
Next
Ukrainian Army announces destruction of 17 Russian drones
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-01
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
World News
2023-08-01
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
0
World News
2023-09-10
The Niger Army accuses France of deploying troops in preparation for a "military intervention"
World News
2023-09-10
The Niger Army accuses France of deploying troops in preparation for a "military intervention"
0
World News
2023-09-01
Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria
World News
2023-09-01
Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria
0
World News
2023-08-31
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
World News
2023-08-31
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:18
Ukrainian Army announces destruction of 17 Russian drones
World News
05:18
Ukrainian Army announces destruction of 17 Russian drones
0
World News
14:00
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
World News
14:00
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
0
World News
12:19
Germany suspends receiving migrants from Italy until further notice
World News
12:19
Germany suspends receiving migrants from Italy until further notice
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
0
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
2
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
4
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
6
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
8
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More