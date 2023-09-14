Paris announces release of French detainee in Niger

France announced on Thursday the release of the French citizen Stephane Jullien, who was detained by the Nigerien security forces on September 8th.



The spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, stated that "Stephane Jullien has been released," without providing further details.



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the detention of Jullien and called for his "immediate release," without specifying the circumstances of his arrest.



A diplomatic source informed Agence France-Presse on Thursday that Jullien was released on Wednesday evening.



Jullien served as a representative for French expatriates at the French embassy and consulates in Niger.



Relations between Niger and France deteriorated rapidly after the coup on July 26th, which removed President Mohamed Bazoum, a French ally.



Paris, which deploys around 1,500 soldiers in Niger as part of France's broader war against jihadists in the Sahel region, alongside Bazoum, deemed the military authorities that emerged from the coup as illegitimate.



AFP