Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts
World News
2023-09-14 | 07:31
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged rifles as gifts during their meeting in the far east of Russia, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that Putin "presented (Kim) with a rifle of our production, considered to be of the finest quality. In return, he received a rifle made in North Korea." Peskov added that Putin also gifted Kim "a glove that is part of a spacesuit used in space missions."
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Rifles
Gifts
Kremlin
World News
2023-09-13
World News
08:07
Lebanon News
14:10
Sports News
2023-08-31
Press Highlights
00:57
