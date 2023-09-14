Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts

World News
2023-09-14 | 07:31
High views
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged rifles as gifts during their meeting in the far east of Russia, the Kremlin announced on Thursday. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that Putin "presented (Kim) with a rifle of our production, considered to be of the finest quality. In return, he received a rifle made in North Korea." Peskov added that Putin also gifted Kim "a glove that is part of a spacesuit used in space missions." 

AFP 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Rifles

Gifts

Kremlin

