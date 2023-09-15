Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut

World News
2023-09-15 | 01:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian army announced on Friday that it had retaken the town of Andriivka, located about ten kilometers south of the devastated city of Bakhmut on the eastern front, in one of the main axes of the challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive. 

The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing on Facebook, stated, "The defense forces have achieved partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations. During their attack, they liberated Andriivka in the Donetsk region and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment." 

AFP 

  

World News

Ukraine

Army

Andriivka

Liberation

Bakhmut

Counteroffensive

LBCI Next
Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

Zelenskyy heads to front line near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Russian army announces 'enhancement of positions' on frontline in Northeast Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:28

Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies

LBCI
World News
02:47

Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime

LBCI
World News
08:07

Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations

LBCI
World News
07:31

Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange rifles as gifts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

Price of gasoline drops significantly

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-22

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:20

IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More