Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian army announced on Friday that it had retaken the town of Andriivka, located about ten kilometers south of the devastated city of Bakhmut on the eastern front, in one of the main axes of the challenging Ukrainian counteroffensive.



The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing on Facebook, stated, "The defense forces have achieved partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations. During their attack, they liberated Andriivka in the Donetsk region and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment."



AFP