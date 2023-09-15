Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime

World News
2023-09-15
High views
1min
The ruling military regime in Niger announced on Thursday the cancellation of approximately one thousand diplomatic passports that had been granted by the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum's regime to officials and foreigners close to him. 

The official Nigerien news agency stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared the revocation of these passports in a letter sent to its diplomatic missions abroad. 

The widely circulated letter on social media included a list of canceled Nigerien diplomatic passports due to their expiration. 

The ministry explained that the revoked diplomatic passports numbered over 990 and were held by former institutional leaders, ministers, deputies, advisors, and former special advisors in the presidency, parliament, and prime ministry. 

Around fifty of these passports were given to foreigners, including French, British, Libyan, American, Turkish nationals, and others from West African nationalities. 

The military regime had previously revoked diplomatic passports for five figures of the ousted regime residing abroad at the end of August, including the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and Niger's Ambassador to France. 

On July 26, the military removed President-elect Mohamed Bazoum, placing him under house arrest. 

AFP 
 

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
