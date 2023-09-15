News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNESCO places sites in Kyiv and Lviv on the World Heritage in Danger list
World News
2023-09-15 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNESCO places sites in Kyiv and Lviv on the World Heritage in Danger list
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added St. Sophia Cathedral, monastic buildings in Kyiv, and the historic center of Lviv (Western Ukraine) to the World Heritage in Danger list due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the organization announced on Friday.
UNESCO made this decision following a vote by the World Heritage Committee during its meetings in Riyadh, relying on recommendations from United Nations experts. The organization stated that "the sites in Kyiv and Lviv are now listed as World Heritage in Danger."
In early September, UNESCO had announced its intention to include these sites due to the threat of destruction.
The committee found that the "optimal conditions no longer exist" to ensure the protection of these sites due to the ongoing war.
Besides the direct threat of being targeted, these sites are also exposed to damage from explosions within the cities.
The inclusion of these sites allows them to receive additional financial and technical assistance to implement new emergency measures.
Kyiv and Lviv will join the list of World Heritage sites at risk, following the addition of the central part of Odesa, where many buildings were destroyed by "heavy Russian strikes" in late July, as condemned by UNESCO.
UNESCO has documented damage to 270 Ukrainian cultural sites since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.
St. Sophia Cathedral, located in the historic center of Kyiv, is considered "one of the major landmarks representing architectural and monumental art from the early 11th century" in Ukraine, according to UNESCO.
The cathedral has been on the World Heritage in Danger list since 1990, similar to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Orthodox Monastery. The historic center of Lviv, built in the Middle Ages, was added to the list in 1996.
AFP
World News
UNESCO
Sites
Kyiv
Lviv
Heritage
Danger
List
Ukraine
Next
Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-31
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
World News
2023-07-31
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
0
World News
2023-08-30
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
World News
2023-08-30
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
0
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
World News
2023-08-05
Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:20
Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
World News
14:20
Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
0
World News
13:35
Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday
World News
13:35
Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday
0
World News
06:33
Earthquake shakes the Mediterranean Sea with a 3.2 magnitude
World News
06:33
Earthquake shakes the Mediterranean Sea with a 3.2 magnitude
0
World News
05:28
Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies
World News
05:28
Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Citizen storms al-Mawarid Bank, withdraws his deposit
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Citizen storms al-Mawarid Bank, withdraws his deposit
0
World News
2023-07-14
Thousands demonstrate in Nagorny Karabagh demanding the opening of the Lachin corridor
World News
2023-07-14
Thousands demonstrate in Nagorny Karabagh demanding the opening of the Lachin corridor
0
World News
2023-09-06
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
World News
2023-09-06
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
Lebanon Economy
09:47
IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system
2
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Press Highlights
00:22
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
3
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
Lebanon Economy
10:24
BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits
4
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon News
05:05
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
5
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
01:26
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
6
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
06:51
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management
8
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More