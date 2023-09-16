News
Red Cross says ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine in prisoners swap
World News
2023-09-16 | 13:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Red Cross says ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine in prisoners swap
The Head of Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for Russian announced the Red Cross's readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a prisoner exchange if both parties request it.
He stated, "I would like to point out that we regularly meet with Russia's Human Rights Commissioner, and discuss various issues, including the matter of prisoners and missing persons, as well as the protection of civilians.
“The International Committee is not directly involved in the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, but we are prepared to act as a neutral party and mediator if requested,” he added.
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Prisoners
War
Red Cross
