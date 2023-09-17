Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity

2023-09-17 | 02:33
Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity
Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity

Taiwan authorities announced the detection of 28 Chinese warplanes near the island's coasts on Sunday, with most of them crossing the median line that separates the Taiwan Strait. 

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reported that twenty of these warplanes were detected on Sunday crossing the median line, which separates Taiwan from mainland China, and entered the island's airspace from the southeast and southwest. 

On the other hand, the ministry stated that Beijing is conducting "long-distance maneuvers and exercises," noting that it is monitoring the situation using aircraft and patrol ships. 

Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has expressed its determination to reclaim it, even if by force. 

Relations between Beijing and Taipei deteriorated in 2016 with the arrival of Tsai Ing-wen, who supports the island's independence, to power. 

China has increased diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years and significantly intensified the flights of its warplanes in the island's vicinity last year following a visit by Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan. 

In contrast, Washington and its Western allies have recently emphasized the importance of ensuring "freedom of navigation" in the region, and they have increased the passage of their naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea to assert that these waters are international and not under Chinese control. 

AFP 
 

