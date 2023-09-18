News
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
World News
2023-09-18 | 02:08
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
The US Army has requested assistance from residents in South Carolina to locate an advanced "F-35" fighter jet after it crashed on Sunday.
Military authorities reported that the pilot was forced to eject from this fifth-generation fighter equipped with radar-evading technology due to an "incident."
The value of the aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is approximately $80 million.
While the pilot survived, the military was unable to locate the aircraft, prompting the Charleston Air Force Base to seek the assistance of local residents.
World News
US
Jet
