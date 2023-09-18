US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet

2023-09-18
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet

The US Army has requested assistance from residents in South Carolina to locate an advanced "F-35" fighter jet after it crashed on Sunday.
Military authorities reported that the pilot was forced to eject from this fifth-generation fighter equipped with radar-evading technology due to an "incident." 
The value of the aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is approximately $80 million. 
While the pilot survived, the military was unable to locate the aircraft, prompting the Charleston Air Force Base to seek the assistance of local residents.
 
 
AFP

