News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
World News
2023-09-18 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week
Ukraine announced on Monday that it has recovered a total of seven square kilometers of territory from Russian forces in the southern and eastern parts of the country as part of the counteroffensive launched by Kyiv forces months ago.
Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar stated to official media, "Two square kilometers were liberated in the Bakhmut sector (...) and the defense forces in the south liberated 5.2 square kilometers of territory."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Forces
Counteroffensive
Kyiv
Next
Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday
United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
0
World News
2023-08-10
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
World News
2023-08-10
City in Northeastern Ukraine advises residents to evacuate homes amid Russian forces' advance
0
World News
2023-07-11
Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv
World News
2023-07-11
Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:47
Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause
World News
06:47
Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause
0
World News
06:23
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday
World News
06:23
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday
0
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
World News
06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
0
World News
06:08
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners
World News
06:08
Qatari plane arrives in Iran to transport five American prisoners
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators
0
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap
0
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Lebanon News
05:34
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
Lebanon News
09:00
Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
4
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
Variety and Tech
12:04
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?
8
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Variety and Tech
03:27
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More