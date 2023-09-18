Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause

The issue of migrants and the tragedy of those who die in the Mediterranean while attempting to reach Europe will be at the forefront during Pope Francis's visit to Marseille, the second-largest city in France, on Friday and Saturday.



On Sunday, following the Angelus prayer at the Vatican, Pope Francis commented on the migration crisis, which has dominated the headlines in Italy recently as thousands of people have arrived on the shores of the Italian island of Lampedusa after departing from North African coasts.



He characterized it as a "challenging issue" and emphasized the need to confront it together, as it is fundamental for the future of all, which will only thrive if built on brotherhood and the promotion of human dignity, especially for the most vulnerable.



Even before its commencement, this visit stirred controversy regarding the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron at the Mass that Pope Francis, who is 86 years old, will lead before an audience of 57,000 people on Saturday at the Vélodrome sports stadium in Marseille, a city witnessing a significant influx of migrants.



The left-wing opposition accused Macron of "trampling" on the principle of the separation of religion and state in a secular country.



Macron stated on Friday, "I consider that I am going to my place. I will not go as a Catholic; I will go as the President of the Republic in a secular country. I personally will not engage in any religious practice during this Mass."



Some left-wing MPs also accused Macron, who will have a bilateral meeting with the Pope before the Mass, of postponing the presentation of a euthanasia bill, which is a red line for the Catholic Church, to avoid it conflicting with the visit.



Pope Francis's visit to France is the first since his predecessor, Benedict XVI, visited in 2008. Pope Francis did visit Strasbourg in 2014, but it was on the occasion of a visit to the European Parliament.



The Pope, in his personal confession, has stated that his focus lies more on the peripheries than on major nations, indicating that his visit is not a state visit to France.



This perspective may cause discomfort among French Catholics, especially conservative ones, who accuse him of doing too much for migrants.



The visit will provide an opportunity for the Pope to hold meetings with bishops and priests from across the Mediterranean region during the "Mediterranean Meetings" scheduled in Marseille from September 18 to 24.



These meetings aim to contemplate the future of this shared space and discuss topics such as economic disparities, migration, and climate change.







