News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
World News
2023-09-20 | 12:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened a climate meeting on Wednesday, notable for the absence of representatives from the world's two largest emitters, China and the United States, by stating that humanity's addiction to fossil fuels has "opened the gates of hell."
Despite increasing extreme weather events and global temperatures reaching alarming levels, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, while fossil fuel companies reap substantial profits.
AFP
World News
Guterres
Climate
UN
Next
FARC dissidents and Colombian government agree to begin peace talks
IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-06
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
World News
2023-09-06
Guterres: Climate collapse has begun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
0
World News
2023-09-07
Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India
World News
2023-09-07
Modi calls for climate funding efforts ahead of G20 summit in India
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:11
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
World News
12:11
Poland Protests Zelensky's Statements at the United Nations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
0
World News
05:26
32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
05:26
32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh
0
World News
03:17
Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions
World News
03:17
Moscow says it shot down four Ukrainian drones in Belgorod and Oryol regions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-15
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Press Highlights
2023-09-15
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
2023-08-27
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-18
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
2
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
5
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
7
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More