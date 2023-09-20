Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell

World News
2023-09-20 | 12:15
High views
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened a climate meeting on Wednesday, notable for the absence of representatives from the world's two largest emitters, China and the United States, by stating that humanity's addiction to fossil fuels has "opened the gates of hell."

Despite increasing extreme weather events and global temperatures reaching alarming levels, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, while fossil fuel companies reap substantial profits.
 
 
