Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in China on Thursday in his first official visit to the allied country in nearly two decades, as he seeks support for the reconstruction of his war-ravaged nation.



China becomes the third non-Arab country visited by Assad during the ongoing conflict in his country since 2011, following Russia and Iran, both of which have provided economic and military support that has shifted the balance of the war in his favor.

This visit is part of Assad's gradual return to the international stage for over a year after being isolated by the West, especially due to his suppression of protests in his country that escalated into a devastating conflict.



China's state-owned TV, CCTV, aired a live broadcast of Assad's arrival in Hangzhou, where he will participate in the opening of the Asian Games on Saturday alongside his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

