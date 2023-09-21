Hunter Biden Scheduled to Appear in Court for Illegal Firearm Possession Charges

The third of October has been set as the date for Hunter Biden, the son of the U.S. President, to personally appear in a court in Delaware in the eastern United States to formally face charges of illegal possession of a firearm, according to a decision issued on Wednesday.



The judge rejected a request made by Hunter Biden, who resides in California in the western part of the country, to appear via video. After scheduling the session for September 26, the judge agreed to the defense's request to postpone it by one week to October third.



In a letter addressed to the judge, Hunter Biden's lawyer, Aib David Lively, wrote, "Mr. Biden will plead guilty to the charge, and there is no reason preventing him from uttering these two words via video."







AFP