Zelensky in Washington to ensure continued US support

World News
2023-09-21 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky in Washington to ensure continued US support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelensky in Washington to ensure continued US support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Washington on Thursday in an attempt to persuade the United States to maintain and bolster its military support for Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion.

This visit, Zelenskyy's second to the US capital since the start of the attack on Ukraine in February 2022, differs from his previous visit in December of the same year.

Back then, Zelenskyy made a historic visit to Washington, marking his first trip abroad since the invasion began. Preparations were kept under tight secrecy, and images of the Ukrainian President in his olive military uniform at the White House or the halls of Congress became symbols of the conflict's trajectory.

Since then, pressure has eased on the urgency of aiding Ukraine, as the war has continued for over a year and a half, and Kyiv has received military support from several Western countries. US domestic politics have also shifted, with Republican opponents of President Biden now holding the majority in the House of Representatives. Zelenskyy will not receive the grand welcome he did at the Capitol this time.

However, he is scheduled to meet with top officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The most significant meeting will be with the Republican leader of the House majority, Kevin McCarthy, who has questions regarding the support Washington provides to Ukraine.

McCarthy stated on Tuesday that he has "questions I want to ask him (Zelenskyy). Where is the accountability for the money we spent? What is the plan for achieving victory?"

McCarthy, like others, finds himself under pressure from the right-wing faction of the Republican Party, which pushes for a reduction in US spending to support Ukraine.



AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Washington

Ensure

Continued

US

Support

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh
Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

US Blinken confirms his country's continued support for Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Washington delivers cluster bombs to Ukraine's military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

LBCI
World News
05:46

Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty

LBCI
World News
05:41

Germany to host international reconstruction conference for Ukraine next year

LBCI
World News
05:03

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

ASEAN once again condemns violence in Burma despite internal divisions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-17

French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More