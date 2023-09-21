Zelensky in Washington to ensure continued US support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Washington on Thursday in an attempt to persuade the United States to maintain and bolster its military support for Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion.



This visit, Zelenskyy's second to the US capital since the start of the attack on Ukraine in February 2022, differs from his previous visit in December of the same year.



Back then, Zelenskyy made a historic visit to Washington, marking his first trip abroad since the invasion began. Preparations were kept under tight secrecy, and images of the Ukrainian President in his olive military uniform at the White House or the halls of Congress became symbols of the conflict's trajectory.



Since then, pressure has eased on the urgency of aiding Ukraine, as the war has continued for over a year and a half, and Kyiv has received military support from several Western countries. US domestic politics have also shifted, with Republican opponents of President Biden now holding the majority in the House of Representatives. Zelenskyy will not receive the grand welcome he did at the Capitol this time.



However, he is scheduled to meet with top officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The most significant meeting will be with the Republican leader of the House majority, Kevin McCarthy, who has questions regarding the support Washington provides to Ukraine.



McCarthy stated on Tuesday that he has "questions I want to ask him (Zelenskyy). Where is the accountability for the money we spent? What is the plan for achieving victory?"



McCarthy, like others, finds himself under pressure from the right-wing faction of the Republican Party, which pushes for a reduction in US spending to support Ukraine.







