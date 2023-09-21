King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France

On Thursday, King Charles III called for a "new understanding" with Paris on climate issues and affirmed the "unwavering commitment" of London and Paris to support Ukraine in a speech delivered before French parliamentarians.



This address marked a historic moment, receiving great enthusiasm, as it was the first time a British monarch had spoken in such a setting.



King Charles, known for his strong environmental beliefs, proposed that France and the United Kingdom commit to a "sustainability agreement" to respond "more effectively" to global emergencies related to climate and biodiversity.



This proposal was inspired by the "Entente Cordiale," a series of agreements signed between France and Britain in 1904 to resolve major disputes.



These statements come at a time when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the postponement of several key climate policy measures for the UK.



Yael Braun Bivier, President of the National Assembly, commented on the significance of the climate issue, saying, "Regarding the major environmental issue, France and Britain, these two sister nations, are vital."



This speech at the French Senate is the first given by a reigning British monarch. In 2004, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a speech in the conference hall at the Senate before representatives and senators, but not within the Senate chamber itself.



Diplomatically, King Charles III, who seeks to establish his international presence one year into his reign, expressed "unshakable determination" for the UK and France to ensure Ukraine achieves a "victory" in its war against Russia.



He pledged to "exert every effort to enhance the inevitable relationship" between Britain and France.



Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, affirmed that the fate of the United Kingdom "remains closely tied to the European continent."



French President Emmanuel Macron, during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, stated that this visit, King Charles III's first since his coronation, represents a "sign of friendship and trust" and "a salute to our history" and "a guarantee for the future."



During King Charles's speech at the Senate, Camilla and Brigitte Macron launched the French-British Literary Prize at the National Library. Additionally, the French First Lady gifted Queen Camilla a dress once owned by the late Edith Piaf, along with manuscripts by William Shakespeare and Victor Hugo. They also visited a Chanel workshop on Thursday.



King Charles III's visit to France had initially been scheduled for March and was to be his first foreign trip, but it was postponed at the last minute due to violent protests in France against proposed pension reforms.



The King is set to speak on Thursday afternoon at 15:40 local time (13:40 GMT) to conclude a roundtable discussion at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, dedicated to "climate finance," or the actions taken by banks in response to climate change, including green financial products.





AFP