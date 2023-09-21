King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France

World News
2023-09-21 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France

On Thursday, King Charles III called for a "new understanding" with Paris on climate issues and affirmed the "unwavering commitment" of London and Paris to support Ukraine in a speech delivered before French parliamentarians. 

This address marked a historic moment, receiving great enthusiasm, as it was the first time a British monarch had spoken in such a setting.

King Charles, known for his strong environmental beliefs, proposed that France and the United Kingdom commit to a "sustainability agreement" to respond "more effectively" to global emergencies related to climate and biodiversity.

This proposal was inspired by the "Entente Cordiale," a series of agreements signed between France and Britain in 1904 to resolve major disputes.

These statements come at a time when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the postponement of several key climate policy measures for the UK.

Yael Braun Bivier, President of the National Assembly, commented on the significance of the climate issue, saying, "Regarding the major environmental issue, France and Britain, these two sister nations, are vital."

This speech at the French Senate is the first given by a reigning British monarch. In 2004, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a speech in the conference hall at the Senate before representatives and senators, but not within the Senate chamber itself.

Diplomatically, King Charles III, who seeks to establish his international presence one year into his reign, expressed "unshakable determination" for the UK and France to ensure Ukraine achieves a "victory" in its war against Russia.

He pledged to "exert every effort to enhance the inevitable relationship" between Britain and France.

Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, affirmed that the fate of the United Kingdom "remains closely tied to the European continent."

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, stated that this visit, King Charles III's first since his coronation, represents a "sign of friendship and trust" and "a salute to our history" and "a guarantee for the future."

During King Charles's speech at the Senate, Camilla and Brigitte Macron launched the French-British Literary Prize at the National Library. Additionally, the French First Lady gifted Queen Camilla a dress once owned by the late Edith Piaf, along with manuscripts by William Shakespeare and Victor Hugo. They also visited a Chanel workshop on Thursday.

King Charles III's visit to France had initially been scheduled for March and was to be his first foreign trip, but it was postponed at the last minute due to violent protests in France against proposed pension reforms.

The King is set to speak on Thursday afternoon at 15:40 local time (13:40 GMT) to conclude a roundtable discussion at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, dedicated to "climate finance," or the actions taken by banks in response to climate change, including green financial products.


AFP
 

World News

King Charles

New

Climate

Agreement

France

LBCI Next
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

King Charles III to visit France in September

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:10

'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital

LBCI
World News
09:40

Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia

LBCI
World News
08:55

Theft of potentially radioactive metal materials from Fukushima in Japan

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More