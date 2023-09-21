News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
World News
2023-09-21 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
On Thursday, King Charles III called for a "new understanding" with Paris on climate issues and affirmed the "unwavering commitment" of London and Paris to support Ukraine in a speech delivered before French parliamentarians.
This address marked a historic moment, receiving great enthusiasm, as it was the first time a British monarch had spoken in such a setting.
King Charles, known for his strong environmental beliefs, proposed that France and the United Kingdom commit to a "sustainability agreement" to respond "more effectively" to global emergencies related to climate and biodiversity.
This proposal was inspired by the "Entente Cordiale," a series of agreements signed between France and Britain in 1904 to resolve major disputes.
These statements come at a time when British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the postponement of several key climate policy measures for the UK.
Yael Braun Bivier, President of the National Assembly, commented on the significance of the climate issue, saying, "Regarding the major environmental issue, France and Britain, these two sister nations, are vital."
This speech at the French Senate is the first given by a reigning British monarch. In 2004, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a speech in the conference hall at the Senate before representatives and senators, but not within the Senate chamber itself.
Diplomatically, King Charles III, who seeks to establish his international presence one year into his reign, expressed "unshakable determination" for the UK and France to ensure Ukraine achieves a "victory" in its war against Russia.
He pledged to "exert every effort to enhance the inevitable relationship" between Britain and France.
Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, affirmed that the fate of the United Kingdom "remains closely tied to the European continent."
French President Emmanuel Macron, during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, stated that this visit, King Charles III's first since his coronation, represents a "sign of friendship and trust" and "a salute to our history" and "a guarantee for the future."
During King Charles's speech at the Senate, Camilla and Brigitte Macron launched the French-British Literary Prize at the National Library. Additionally, the French First Lady gifted Queen Camilla a dress once owned by the late Edith Piaf, along with manuscripts by William Shakespeare and Victor Hugo. They also visited a Chanel workshop on Thursday.
King Charles III's visit to France had initially been scheduled for March and was to be his first foreign trip, but it was postponed at the last minute due to violent protests in France against proposed pension reforms.
The King is set to speak on Thursday afternoon at 15:40 local time (13:40 GMT) to conclude a roundtable discussion at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, dedicated to "climate finance," or the actions taken by banks in response to climate change, including green financial products.
AFP
World News
King Charles
New
Climate
Agreement
France
Next
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-05
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential
World News
2023-09-05
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential
0
World News
2023-08-14
King Charles III to visit France in September
World News
2023-08-14
King Charles III to visit France in September
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
0
Middle East News
2023-07-18
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Middle East News
2023-07-18
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:10
'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital
World News
10:10
'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital
0
World News
09:40
Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
World News
09:40
Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia
0
World News
08:55
Theft of potentially radioactive metal materials from Fukushima in Japan
World News
08:55
Theft of potentially radioactive metal materials from Fukushima in Japan
0
World News
06:24
Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh
World News
06:24
Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
0
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
2
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
5
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More