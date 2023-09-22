News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Derna port becomes a dumping ground for cars, debris, and bodies
World News
2023-09-22 | 03:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Derna port becomes a dumping ground for cars, debris, and bodies
For approximately ten days, the port of Derna in eastern Libya has transformed from a bustling harbor for ships, goods, and passengers to a dumping ground for bodies, cars, and debris following devastating floods that swept entire neighborhoods from the city into the sea.
Over the past few days, the port has been devoid of workers, fishermen, and passersby, and only local and international search and rescue teams are active on-site to assist in recovering what settled at the bottom of its basin.
Among these ships is the tugboat "Eirasa." It was present in the port waters on the night of September 10 when the storm "Danielle" struck eastern Libya, causing the collapse of two dams upstream of Derna.
This led to floods that swept away buildings, bridges, and left at least 3,351 people dead, according to the latest official temporary toll from the authorities in eastern Libya. Thousands are still missing.
The captain of the tugboat, Ali Al-Masmari (60 years old), tells Agence France-Presse that in the initial moments, he thought about getting the ship out of the port to avoid colliding with debris and to protect his crew from danger. However, he emphasized that he did not see the port wall to be able to determine the exit point due to the high sea level. He says, "All I could do was pray."
As daylight broke, the magnitude of the catastrophe became apparent. Al-Masmari lists what he saw in the port's basin: "Giant trucks, tires, people, houses, complete palm trees, firewood, bedrooms, water heaters, washing machines, refrigerators..."
While much of this debris sank into the water after hours, personal items washed up on the pier today, retrieved by divers: baby milk boxes, kitchen tools, torn juice boxes, and bottles of cooking oil.
Mohammed Shleibita, head of the crisis committee at the Ports and Maritime Transport Authority, tells Agence France-Presse that efforts are being coordinated "to search for items trapped in the port of Derna, where there are expected to be people inside their submerged vehicles."
He pointed out that "the port is divided into sectors, and each area is assigned to a specific team."
One of the sectors is managed by an Emirati team. They arrived with their equipment, including boats and jet skis, and began inspection operations through diving and sensing. Visibility is poor in the dark waters, which have turned brown due to algae, according to the divers.
Colonel Ali Abdullah Al-Naqbi, the team leader, gave instructions to his members, stressing the need to take maximum safety precautions.
Four Emirati divers wearing oxygen tanks on their backs descended from a yellow boat, with two pairs connected by a safety rope. After a short while, one of them emerged and said, "We attached (the rope) to a car; we cannot see anything. We tied it to the door or the upper eyebrow." Another diver also found another car.
After boarding the boat, their colleagues helped them remove their wetsuits and splashed drinking water on their faces.
Following the location of the two cars, a crane was brought in coordination with the Libyan authorities, and one of the cars was retrieved.
AFP
World News
Derna
Port
Dumping
Ground
Cars
Debris
Bodies
Floods
Libya
Next
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-17
The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods
Middle East News
2023-09-17
The Libyan Red Crescent denies the 11,300 deaths reported by the United Nations in the Derna floods
0
World News
2023-09-17
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
World News
2023-09-17
Death toll in Libya’s Derna floods rises to 11,300, says UN
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Libyan city of Derna counts victims after floods
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:01
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe
World News
05:01
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe
0
World News
04:11
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
World News
04:11
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
0
World News
03:14
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
World News
03:14
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
0
World News
02:21
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
World News
02:21
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
3
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
6
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More